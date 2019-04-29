A 21-year-old man who died after he was stabbed at a house in Co Antrim has been named as Niall Magee, police have confirmed.

Mr Magee was attacked at a property in the Cairn Walk area of Crumlin on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Sunday morning as a result of his injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder arrested four men aged 19, 24, 25 and 29 in connection with the investigation.

Three men were released on bail pending further police inquiries. The 25-year-old man remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Cairn Walk area at around 2.50am on Saturday morning and has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”