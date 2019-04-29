CCTV images have been released of a car police believe is connected to the death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

Mr Welsh, 48, was shot as he walked down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat on April 17 and a murder investigation was launched.

Officers have issued photographs of a grey Ford Kuga SUV and are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle.

The Ford Kuga police believe was used in connection with the death of Bradley Welsh (Police Scotland/PA)

It was in William Street at around 7.30pm before the incident and then driven through the city, arriving at Kaimes Avenue in Kirknewton at around 9pm.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Saturday the April 20, when it had the registration number CX68XVV.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton from Police Scotland’s major investigation team said: “We are still undertaking significant lines of inquiry in our investigation and would now like to ask for assistance from the public in helping us establish the movements of this Ford Kuga.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle in and around Chester Street prior to the incident.

“This will help us identify any occupants and the route taken prior to arriving in Kirknewton.

“If you believe you have information about the Ford Kuga, those who utilised it, or anything else that may be of relevance to our ongoing inquiries then please come forward.”

Police confirmed on Wednesday that a second man was arrested over the death and he has been released pending further inquiries.

It came a day after officers revealed a first man had been arrested over the incident. He was released pending inquiries.

Mr Welsh’s partner and young daughter were at home in the Chester Street flat when he was targeted at around 8pm on April 17, sparking a murder investigation.