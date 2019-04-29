The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby could share its birthday with sports stars, actors and even foreign royalty if it is born in the coming days.

Royal fans are waiting on tenterhooks for any news that the Queen’s latest great-grandchild has arrived, with bookmakers thinking it could be a few days yet before the birth.

If the baby is born on Tuesday it will share its birthday with actress Kirsten Dunst, King Carl XVI Gustav of Sweden and former England and Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard (Ian Rutherford/PA)

A May 1 baby would join a list including Queen Victoria’s son Prince Arthur, actress Joanna Lumley, Lady Sarah Chatto – Princess Margaret’s daughter – and actor Matt Di Angelo.

Joanna Lumley (Ian West/PA)

The royal baby could share its birthday with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter Princess Charlotte if it arrives on May 2.

Princess Charlotte (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Harry’s appearance at the London Marathon on Sunday suggested to bookmakers the royal birth may not be imminent.

Betting firm Ladbrokes has May 2 as its 4-1 favourite for the day of the birth, and is offering odds of 1-6 on the duchess welcoming her first born this week.

Alex Apati from Ladbrokes said: “The wait to welcome the royal baby goes on and with Princess Charlotte’s birthday fast approaching, there’s every chance Harry and Meghan’s first born will share a birthday with their cousin.”

William Hill’s belief that the couple will have a girl was thrown into doubt when a customer attempted to place a £700 bet at 33-1 that they will have a boy and call it Albert. The potential payout would have been £23,100.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “Until now we were 100% sure that they were having a girl, but this request for a big bet on Albert has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works. It might not be as cut and dried as we thought.”