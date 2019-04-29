Two women have been found dead at a home in east London.

Police were called to a property in Vandome Close in Canning Town at around 11.45am on Friday and found the bodies.

They are working to carry out formal identification and trace the women’s families.

An investigation has been launched by the Metropolitan Police’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

The bodies were found at a building in the Vandome Close area of east London (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: “The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community and we have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.

“A crime scene is in place and we would encourage anyone with information about what may have happened at this premises to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4303/26APR.”

An officer stood behind police tape, guarding the entrance to a block of six flats.

Scenes of crime officers in protective clothing have been inside the building and the glass in the front door has been covered to prevent people seeing inside.

One resident of the block of flats, who did not want to be named, said he had only just found out about two bodies being found.

“I’m astonished, it’s a little community,” he said.

“We’re all tight-knit around here, everybody knows everybody.”

A 49-year-old man who has lived nearby for 18 years and did not want to be named said he had spoken to police.

“They told me that a body had been found, they showed me a photo of a woman but I didn’t know her,” he said.

“I’ve just heard on the news that it was two bodies. [I’m] just wondering why?”