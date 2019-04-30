Japanese emperor Akihito is set to abdicate on Tuesday as the country embraces the end of his reign with a mixture of reminiscence and hopes for a new era.

The 85-year-old will announce his retirement before other members of the royal family and top government officials in a palace ritual.

He was to perform private palace rituals to report his retirement to Shinto gods ahead of the official ceremony.

People gather near Imperial Palace in Tokyo ahead of the end of Akihito’s reign (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)

Akihito’s reign runs until midnight when his son Crown Prince Naruhito will become the new emperor and his era will begin.

Akihito, who will be the first emperor to abdicate in 200 years, has devoted his career to making amends for the victims of a war fought in his father’s name, while bringing the aloof monarchy closer to the people.

He expressed in August 2016 his wish to abdicate while he was still well and capable, citing concerns about his age and declining health.

Naruhito will ascend the Chrysanthemum throne in a separate ceremony on Wednesday.