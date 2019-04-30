The theft of an ATM in a rural area of Co Antrim has been described as a disaster for the local community.

Two people have been arrested after thieves used a digger to rip the cash machine from the wall of a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner.

It happened at about 3.30am on Tuesday. The stolen ATM has been recovered, police said.

The attack was the latest in a spate of 15 ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year.

Gordon Stewart – whose family has owned the service station for 33 years and employs 22 staff – said it was the fourth attempt to steal an ATM at the premises in the last 10 years.

The most recent machine, a high-spec model, was installed last year.

Mr Stewart lives close by and was woken by the incident as it was taking place, but said by the time he had got into his wheelchair and reached the scene the raiders had set the digger alight and fled.

Gordon Stewart, right, whose family owns the service station (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mr Stewart said he is determined to open the service station again as soon as possible.

“An hour after these guys have cleared up, I hope to have the place open again,” he said.

“Just check all round, electrician-wise, builder-wise, just get her tidied up and we’ll see what we can do.”

Local council candidate Mervyn Rea described the loss of the ATM as a disaster for the surrounding rural community.

Mervyn Rea (Rebecca Black/PA)

“The local community depends so much on ATMs, this was one done before, and all I can say is it is great that police have already made arrests,” the Ulster Unionist Party representative said.

“This is a huge filling station and shop, it’s extremely busy on a busy road which leads to the airport. The business it will be losing because of this will be horrendous to them.”

SDLP council candidate Thomas Burns said he was pleased police had made arrests and that no cash had been lost.

“The brazen attitude of these thieves to rob local communities in broad daylight is shameful,” he added.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts added his congratulations to police.

“This is welcome news that at long last we have arrests arising from these robberies. Credit is due to the PSNI officers who made the arrests,” he said.

“While we have made progress, yet another independent retailer has to deal with the aftermath of a seriously damaged store.

“I am getting extremely concerned at reports from members with ATMs, who have not even been attacked, who are now seeing their insurance premiums dramatically increasing.”

Two arrests have been made following the theft of an ATM at Tully Road, Nutts Corner this morning. The theft occurred around 3.30am from a filling station in the area with the machine being recovered a short time later. Both arrests currently in custody. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 30, 2019

Police said they were not disclosing information about those detained for investigative reasons, describing them only as “two persons”.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Police received a report that a digger was being used to remove an ATM from a service station on the Tully Road at around 3.30am this morning.

“We immediately directed considerable policing resources to the area and two arrests were made and the stolen ATM recovered. Both people are currently in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of theft and a number of other offences.”

Mr Thornton appealed for witnesses or anyone else with information about the theft to come forward.