The theft of an ATM in a rural area of Co Antrim has been described as a disaster for the local community.

Two people have been arrested after thieves used a digger to rip the cash machine from the wall of a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner.

It happened at about 3.30am on Tuesday. The stolen ATM has been recovered, police said.

The attack was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year. Fifteen machines have been stolen in 2019.

Gordon Stewart, owner of the service station, said he was determined to open again as soon as possible.

“I hope to have the place open again, just checking all round, electrician wise, builder wise, get her tidied up and see what we can do,” he said.

Mr Stewart said it was the second time that an ATM at the site has been stolen, following an incident about eight years ago.

He added that a new ATM had been installed at the service station just last year.

Local council candidate Mervyn Rea described the loss of the ATM as a disaster for the surrounding rural community.

“The local community depends so much on ATMs, this was one done before, and all I can say is it is great that police have already made arrests,” the Ulster Unionist Party representative said.

“This is a huge filling station and shop, it’s extremely busy on a busy road which leads to the airport, the business it will be losing because of this will be horrendous to them.”

SDLP council candidate Thomas Burns said he was pleased police had made arrests and that no cash had been lost.

“The brazen attitude of these thieves to rob local communities in broad daylight is shameful,” he added.

Police said they were not disclosing information about those detained for investigative reasons, describing them only as “two persons”.

PSNI Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Police received a report that a digger was being used to remove an ATM from a service station on the Tully Road at around 3.30am this morning.

“We immediately directed considerable policing resources to the area and two arrests were made and the stolen ATM recovered. Both people are currently in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of theft and a number of other offences.”

The Tully Road was closed on Tuesday to enable a forensic examination.

Mr Thornton appealed to witnesses or anyone else with information about the theft to come forward.