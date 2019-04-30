The mother of a teenager who suffered first-degree burns in a horrific attack in Waterford has spoken of her anger over the incident.

Christie Agberhiere said her son Tega, 17, cried out in pain after a corrosive substance was thrown on his face.

His friends were also attacked in the incident at Earlscourt in Waterford city at about 11pm on Thursday April 25.

Gardai say a number of youths were involved in the altercation.

Irish Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was very worried about the situation.

Three of the victims, including Tega, required medical attention for burns and were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Four teenage boys were arrested on Saturday by gardai investigating the alleged incidents of assault and violent disorder.

They were questioned at Waterford garda station and later released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.

Ms Agberhiere said her son is receiving treatment after suffering burns to his eyes and face.

“He’s getting better but he’s still in the hospital,” she told Waterford radio station WLR.

“I feel like the whole world is on top of me. I feel very angry and feel beaten up. It’s hard to explain.

“Why my son? Why him?

“He’s in so much pain, he was crying because it was down all of his face.”

Mr Flanagan has urged co-operation with the gardai.

“I have sought a full report, it seems to me a criminal act has taken place. Gardai are investigating and I would urge anybody in Waterford, particularly young people in Waterford, to co-operate fully with An Garda Siochana,” he said.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable in any civilised society.”

Gardai have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the Earlscourt area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford garda station on 051 305300 or the garda confidential line 1800 666111.

The investigation is ongoing.