A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were found in a freezer by police.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday, a day after a 50-year-old man was also arrested, as detectives attempt to identify the women, who were found in a flat in Vandome Close, in Canning Town, east London.

The Metropolitan Police have released no further details about the women and the force said it was trying to trace and speak to their next of kin.

Officers were called to the address at about 11.45am on Friday following “concerns for the welfare of an occupant”.

Police were outside a house around a 10-minute walk from the flat where neighbours said a middle-aged man was arrested on Monday.

One local resident, who wanted to be named as “Bud”, said she had heard the man looked “shocked” when he was taken away, adding: “They arrested him, put him in the back of the van and that’s it.”

She added: “Everything goes on in there – drugs, women going in and out.”