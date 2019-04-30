Newmarket Racecourse has long been the home of the Guineas – but now it has played host to guinea pigs too.

Seven rodents were let loose on the turf at Newmarket in one of the more unusual races the centuries-old racecourse has ever seen.

The Guineas like you’ve never seen it before 🐹😂 As @tommoracing, @chamberlinsport and @RichardHoiles can testify, things got a bit interesting ahead of the QIPCO #Guineas Festival… pic.twitter.com/uE71ZJec6k — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) April 30, 2019

In footage released by the racecourse, 6-1 shot Squeaking Lion took the early lead in the two-metre race at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.

But 9-4 favourite Too Darn Soft stormed through to take the honours in the unconventional contest.

The exercise was all to promote the 2000 and 1000 Guineas, two of the biggest horse races in the British calendar which take place at Newmarket this coming weekend.