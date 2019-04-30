A 42-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father outside a school in Belfast has been released unconditionally.

Jim Donegan, 43, was shot as he waited to collect his 13-year-old son from St Mary’s Christian Brothers’ Grammar School in west Belfast in December.

The 42-year-old man was arrested under anti-terrorism legislation at Musgrave police station on Tuesday.

He was questioned by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland before being released unconditionally on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, detectives investigating the murder arrested a 63-year-old man for questioning, also under anti-terrorism legislation, and later released him.