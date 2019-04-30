Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were discovered in a freezer.

Police found their bodies in a freezer in a ground-floor flat in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, after officers were called over concerns for the “welfare of a male occupant” on Friday morning.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday, while a 34-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard have released no further details about the victims and the force said it was trying to trace and speak to their next of kin as a “priority”.

There are fears for mother Mary-Jane Mustafa, 37, who went missing last May.

Her family were desperate for information as they arrived at the flat on Tuesday as forensic investigators continued their search.

Her cousin Ceylan Sunda, 53, said: “The family’s upside down. We don’t even know for sure yet.”

Another cousin, Ayse Hussein, 46, said: “If it is my cousin, it’s just going to be a waiting game. They just have to confirm it.

“How they have been found, they can’t just do it. It’s going to take days.”

The family said police are keeping them updated on developments but they still hope Ms Mustafa will be found alive.

Her older sister, Mel Mustafa, 47, said: “She is the most kind-hearted person you could meet and I still don’t believe it’s her.”

She added: “I wish the police would have listened to us earlier. They failed and I’m not scared to admit it anymore.”

Police are searching an address in west London, where one of the suspects was arrested, while forensics officers are at a house in Monk Drive, around a 10-minute walk away from the flat where the bodies were found, where neighbours said a middle-aged man was arrested on Monday.

Residents said Ms Mustafa, also known as MJ, was regularly seen at the property with the man who was arrested before she went missing, according to residents.

One local resident, who wanted to be named as “Bud”, said: “Everything goes on in there – drugs, women going in and out.”

She added: “That MJ – she used to knock on my door. She used to go in there and all of a sudden, she disappeared off the earth.

“She looked decent. I last saw her last May before she went missing.

“At about 5 or 6am, about two or three months after she went missing, he was burning something in the back garden.

“I was thinking, ‘Has he done something to her?’ He said, ‘I had a row with her and I chucked her out’.”

The Metropolitan Police would not confirm whether the address is connected with the double murder probe.

The discovery of the bodies left residents in the area shaken, with one resident of the block, who did not want to be named, saying: “I’m astonished, it’s a little community.”

Neighbours said a very tall Asian man known as Ali lived at the address, but had not been seen in the area for a while until recently after several run-ins with police.

Ray Hurford, 63, who has lived in the neighbouring block of flats for more than 20 years, said: “It’s a terrible shock, something like that. You can’t really get your head around it. It’s incredible that people carry on like that.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Monk, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We have specialist detectives working round the clock on this case, which naturally has caused a great deal of concern in the local community.

“There are a number of strands to our investigation and we have now made two arrests. Those men are in custody and will be interviewed.

“They were arrested at addresses in west and east London and we are searching those addresses and carrying out a number of inquiries.

“We also have a large crime scene in place at the address in Vandome Close and expect it to be there for some time.”