The production company behind children’s play Dear Zoo has cancelled the rest of its UK tour dates after its truck was stolen.

The play is based on books by children’s author Rod Campbell and had been travelling to theatres all over the UK.

Producer Chris Davis said the Mercedes truck was stolen in Peterborough in the early hours of Saturday with about £50,000 of props, costumes and set pieces inside.

The firm wrote on Twitter that it was “devastating”, and that “with regret” it has cancelled the rest of the dates on its spring and summer tour.

CAN YOU HELP?! The @DearZooLive van has been STOLEN today containing all the staging, set & costumes. It is now tracked to near Grantham. PLEASE SHARE to help get us back on the road! Registration CA67 NLX #findourzoo #tour #theatre #family #kidstheatre @PoliceCambs @lincspolice pic.twitter.com/NeeiGRgKg1 — Chris Davis Mgt (@ChrisDavisMgt) April 27, 2019

Cambridgeshire Police said investigations are continuing into the theft.

Mr Davies said the truck was fitted with a tracking device that indicates it could now be in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Its number plate is CA67 NLX and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The show was staged to celebrate 35 years since Dear Zoo was published. It is the story of a child who writes to a zoo asking to be sent a pet.