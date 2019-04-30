A convicted killer who went missing from a psychiatric hospital in England four days ago has been found in Edinburgh.

Michael Errington left the Priory Hospital Middleton St George in Darlington at around 8am on Saturday and travelled to Scotland by train.

He was on approved leave but did not return.

Police said he was traced in Newington, Edinburgh, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old has been living at the secure mental health hospital in County Durham for the past nine years after serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter.

While he was missing members of the public were warned not to approach him but to call police on 999.

Police said due to his mental health issues, which can become exacerbated when he has not taken his medication, he may pose a risk to the public.

After leaving the hospital, Mr Errington caught a bus into Darlington town centre.

Once there he caught another bus to Durham and then a further bus to Newcastle, where he boarded a train to Edinburgh.

The service arrived into Edinburgh Waverley station at 2.38pm on Saturday, where he was captured on CCTV getting off the train.

He then left the station via the Princes Street exit and turned left towards the castle.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that Michael Errington from Darlington was traced in the St Leonards area of Edinburgh at around 2.30pm on Tuesday April 30.

“Officers continue to liaise with colleagues at Durham Constabulary and the public are thanked for their assistance.”