Police have found nothing of note in a search of a plane at the centre of a security incident at Glasgow Airport.

All flights to and from the terminal were temporarily suspended after the alarm was raised by the crew about an issue at 10.25am on Tuesday.

The alert involved an easyJet flight from Gatwick Airport.

Police said the plane was searched with a “negative” result and all passengers from the flight have been spoken to and were able to continue their journeys.

Police searched the plane at Glasgow Airport (@kmcca5/Twitter/PA)

Flights have since been returning to normal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “All passengers from the affected flight have been spoken to by officers and able to continue their journeys.

“The plane has been searched with a negative result and nothing has been found.

“The circumstances surrounding the nature of the security alert will continue to be investigated.”

There have been no reports of any injuries.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “EasyJet can confirm that passengers on flight EZY883 from London Gatwick to Glasgow were delayed disembarking on arrival in Glasgow, purely as a precaution, due to additional security checks.

“The passengers have been disembarked and taken into the terminal.

“The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding.”

Pictures emerged on social media of passengers being “dumped” in a room, with complaints they were not being given any information.

James Gale had been on the flight and told Press Association Scotland they had not been made aware of any incident until after landing.

He described the atmosphere as being “calm” on board the aircraft.

Just all been dumped in a room… needing some information from everybody #GlasgowAirport pic.twitter.com/xHQTfmYOL6 — James Gale (@JamesGale21) April 30, 2019

The 21-year-old from Brighton said: “The captain just said we were waiting for a stand and I found out (about the security alert) from Twitter.

“We stopped and there was an announcement to say there’s an incident on our plane.”

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: “At 10.25am, emergency services attended an arriving easyJet flight from Gatwick following reports of a security alert on board.

“Operations were temporarily suspended until the incident was stood down and normal operations resumed after 22 minutes.”