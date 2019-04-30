A man has been reported to the prosecution service for withholding information over the murder of a community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died in January after he was stabbed as he stood praying with a pastor on a street near his home in Cluan Place in east Belfast.

The father of two was stabbed 11 times in the back, police said.

The murder sparked outrage among the community and thousands turned out for a vigil in his honour and his funeral.

On Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced that a 21-year-old man who had previously been arrested in relation to the murder investigation has been reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for withholding information.

Two men – Glenn Rainey, 32, from McArthur Court in Belfast and Jonathan Brown, 33, from McArthur Court in Belfast – have appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Ogle’s murder.