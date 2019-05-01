Animal lovers in Liverpool were gripped by a rescue mission to save a gull that got trapped on a building in the city centre.

A crowd reported to be in the hundreds gathered to watch as firefighters worked with the RSPCA to save the bird, which had become tangled in netting on Church Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds in Liverpool watching a Seagull rescue. I do love a bit of animal kindness. pic.twitter.com/3X2pS828Tv — anna graves (@toffeegirl81) May 1, 2019

Firefighters used an aerial platform ladder to lift RSPCA Inspector Helen Smith up to the bird, which she was able to free using wire cutters.

Inspector Smith said: “There was some wire still stuck on the seagull’s wing so I rushed it to the vets for treatment.

“Luckily he just had some flesh wounds and there was no real damage so he was given some antibiotics and painkillers.”

Massive thank you to @MerseyFire for being wonderful and help rescue this gull! Now receiving pain relief and will be fine in a couple of days (35) pic.twitter.com/5kI2GCbPZs — RSPCA Frontline (@RSPCA_Frontline) May 1, 2019

Inspector Smith said the bird, which had been hanging upside down, was “exhausted” and “needs to rest for a couple of days”.

“I have just fed him and he seems to have his appetite so that is always a good sign,” she added.