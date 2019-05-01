The Duchess of Cornwall has praised the efforts of her “formidable Battalion” during a visit to the soldiers’ barracks.

Camilla, who is Royal Colonel of the 4th Battalion The Rifles, travelled to Aldershot in Hampshire to meet the Riflemen and their families and present honours during a medal parade.

The Battalion – known as 4 Rifles – is a specialised infantry unit covering the Middle East and North Africa which advises, assists, mentors and accompanies the foreign soldiers of partner nations.

The Duchess of Cornwall attends the medal parade of the 4th Battalion The Rifles (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The duchess told the soldiers: “After nearly two years in your Specialised Infantry role, I am reliably informed that you have seized the many opportunities it has offered you.

“Your teams have been sent to work all over the world making each new deployment a different challenge. Often in arduous terrain and unfamiliar climates, your ability to adapt quickly to cultural and physical demands are an enormous credit to this formidable Battalion.

“As Specialised Infantry, your small numbers while deployed overseas are quite disproportionate to your vital contribution to this country.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets one-year-old Cara May Campbell and mother Sarah Campbell as she attends the medal parade (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“And, if I may say so, the skills required in this new pioneering role were foreseen in your cherished Regimental tradition of ‘the thinking Rifleman’.”

During her visit the duchess presented members of R (Representative) Company with operational service medals for either service in Afghanistan, or Iraq and Syria.

And a number of the soldiers and officers on parade were presented with Long Service and Good Conduct Medals.