A boy believed to be 15 years old has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Somerford Grove, in Hackney, on Wednesday evening to reports of a stabbing.

The youngster was given first aid by officers before paramedics and an air ambulance arrived at the scene but he was pronounced dead at 9.49pm.

I am deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hackney. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. This horrific violence has absolutely no place on our streets. To anyone with information – please contact police on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously. https://t.co/zioKMsRGPl — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 2, 2019

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hackney. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

“This horrific violence has absolutely no place on our streets. To anyone with information – please contact police on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously.”

On Thursday morning, a handful of police officers were still at the scene in Hackney, east London, with residents and employees based on Somerford Road asked to sign in and out for

verification.

A resident who lives in the surrounding estate but did not want to be named, said: “I could hear people shouting.

“They were screaming the f word. I think it was the friends of the poor boy.”

(PA Graphics)

Another teenager, 16, who was found with stab injuries in Shacklewell Road, has been taken to hospital.

But police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police has put a Section 60 order in place for the whole of Hackney, which allows officers to stop and search anyone in the area.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed.