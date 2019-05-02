Bombardier is to sell its aerostructures business in Belfast, the company has announced.

A statement by the Canadian manufacturing giant confirmed rumours which had been circulating at the plant in Northern Ireland.

A statement issued in Montreal said: “As the company moves to optimise its global manufacturing footprint, Bombardier will pursue the divestiture of the Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses. These are great businesses with tremendous capabilities.”

Meetings were being held at the Belfast site on Thursday when more details were expected to be given.

A statement by Bombardier in Belfast said: “Our sites in Belfast and Morocco have seen a significant increase in work from other global customers in recent years.

“We are recognised as a global leader in aerostructures, with unique end-to-end capabilities – through design and development, testing and manufacture, to after-market support. Bombardier is committed to finding the right buyer – one that will operate responsibly and help us achieve our full growth potential.

“We understand that this announcement may cause concern among our employees, but we will be working closely with them and our unions as matters progress, and through any future transition period to a new owner.

“There are no new workforce announcements as a result of this decision, but our management team will continue to drive ongoing transformation initiatives to improve productivity and increase our competitiveness, to give more weight to our unique value proposition to potential buyers.”

GMB union organiser Michael Mulholland said: “GMB demands reassurances over the future of hard-hit Bombardier workers in Northern Ireland.

“Our members – and their families – have already suffered a terrible year.

“After months of uncertainty following Trump’s tariffs, they were then hit with news of 490 job losses, and now this.

“Bombardier jobs are absolutely vital to Northern Ireland’s economy and it’s time workers were treated with the respect they deserve.

“GMB will be meeting reps today and over the next few days to discuss next steps.”

#Bombardier today announced the consolidation of its aerospace assets into a fully integrated Bombardier Aviation business unit, to better support our customers and generate value for shareholders –> https://t.co/XOEGAVMvoP pic.twitter.com/gus8ZzouUz — Bombardier Inc. (@Bombardier) May 2, 2019

Jackie Pollock, Unite’s regional secretary in Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement will come as a shock to the entire Bombardier workforce in Northern Ireland. Many of the company’s 3,600 employees will be left asking what this will mean for their long-term future of their jobs.

“Unite will be seeking assurances from Bombardier and the Government around this process. It doesn’t matter whose name is above the gate – what matters is that we safeguard jobs and skills in this critical industry.

“The UK Government must stand ready to ensure the retention of jobs and skills at these sites, Bombardier is simply too important to the Northern Ireland economy to allow anything less.

“Bombardier workers in Northern Ireland are among the most highly-skilled workers in the sector globally – we produce a world-class product here with a world-class workforce. Whoever the buyer is there’s an undeniable case for investment to not only sustain but expand production and employment into the future.”

Unite assistant general secretary for manufacturing Steve Turner added: “Bombardier’s Northern Ireland workforce is world class and a global leader in aerospace. Unite’s key priorities are retaining jobs and securing investment in any sale process.

“I have spoken to the Business Secretary Greg Clark about securing commitments from Bombardier that it will retain its aerostructures division in Northern Ireland if no interested parties come forward and expect to speak to Bombardier’s chief executive later today.

“Unite is also in close contact with other global aerospace companies which could come forward as a potential buyer for Bombardier’s aerostructures. Throughout this process Unite will be working to ensure that Northern Ireland’s proud tradition in aerospace continues to be a source for decent jobs for generations to come.”