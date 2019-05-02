A 15-year-old aspiring musician who worked with “some big artists” has been stabbed to death in east London.

The family of the boy went to the scene of his death in Hackney with one woman heard screaming: “It’s my son. It’s my son.”

The killing, which is the 44th homicide in the capital this year and the 27th fatal stabbing, happened in Somerford Grove on Wednesday night.

Despite efforts of medics to save him he was pronounced dead at 9.49pm. He is the eighth teenager to die violently so far this year.

Another teenager, 16, who was found with stab injuries in nearby Shacklewell Road, was taken to hospital, but police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

A friend who visited the scene of the boy’s death said: “It’s sad. It came to us as a surprise because he was a good guy.

“We did music together. He didn’t only produce afrobeats, he made drill music as well. He also sold some beats to some big artists.

“I never thought that any of my friends would be murdered. I’m shocked.”

Another friend added: ““I’m so done. It doesn’t feel safe anymore.”

I am deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hackney. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. This horrific violence has absolutely no place on our streets. To anyone with information – please contact police on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously. https://t.co/zioKMsRGPl — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) May 2, 2019

A man who lives nearby but did not want to be named, said: “I could hear people shouting.

“They were screaming the ‘f’ word. I think it was the friends of the poor boy.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the “horrific violence,” and said: “I am deeply saddened by the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Hackney. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Police enforced a Section 60 order on Thursday morning which allowed officers to stop and search anyone in the area.