The first visitor attraction to be revamped by the National Trust for Scotland as part of a £13 million investment programme this year is reopening its doors.

Brodick Castle on Arran will open to the public on Saturday.

The 19th century castle now boasts a new interactive exhibition, which aims to give visitors a glimpse into the Victorian era.

NTS staff play penny arcade at Brodick Castle (NTS/PA)

It focuses on the lives of those who once lived there and the activities they would have enjoyed, such as penny arcade games.

A number of other attractions are to unveil their new looks in the coming weeks, including a revamped visitor centre at Glencoe, a new restaurant and visitor centre at Inverewe Garden in Wester Ross and improvements designed to protect Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Hill House in Helensburgh.

The renovations are part of a £57 million five-year plan by the organisation to improve experiences for visitors, with around £13 million being invested in the 2019 season.

Simon Skinner, chief executive at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “Over the past year, on top of what we normally spend caring for our landscapes, buildings and collections, we’ve undertaken the most ambitious programme of capital investment ever at the trust to create even more memorable, exciting experiences that celebrate the beautiful places we protect.

“New facilities and innovative exhibitions are being put in place to help tell Scotland’s stories, bring our properties to life and give visitors reasons to come back again and again.

“Brodick Castle shows this new approach.

“Simply stated, we’ve transformed the traditional castle experience into a fun and fully immersive day out for the whole family.”