Former children’s laureate Julia Donaldson said she was left feeling “mortified” when her hat fell off as she was made a CBE by the Duke of Cambridge.

Donaldson, the author of popular children’s book The Gruffalo, quickly caught her John Lewis hat as it fell off the back of her head, and shared a laugh with William.

After the Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony, the author said: “You have to wear it at this jaunty angle, so it’s a bit precarious.”

She added that she felt “mortified” and that her family would “tease” her over the mishap.

Children’s author Julia Donaldson is made a CBE by the Duke of Cambridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duke’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, celebrates her fourth birthday on Thursday and William discussed party plans and The Gruffalo with the author.

She said: “He said it’s his daughter birthday today and he loves the book, he reads my stories to his children, and he said he was going to have quite a rowdy party – he’s got a lot of children (coming).”

Former vice-chairman of Arsenal Football Club and the Football Association, David Dein was awarded an MBE for services to football and his voluntary work in schools and prisons.

During his tenure at Arsenal, which lasted from 1983 to 2007, he oversaw the most successful period in the club’s history, was instrumental in bringing Arsene Wenger to manage the team and helped create the Premier League launched in 1992.

Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein from London is made an MBE (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Looking back at the highlights of his career in football, he said: “Forming the Premier League in 1992, it was fantastic, it changed English football forever, for the better, and obviously bringing in Arsene Wenger, when he was unknown, in 1996 and the (Arsenal) invincible team in 2003-04.”

His charity work includes twinning local football clubs with prisons to try to reduce reoffending.

Magician David Berglas, who helped pioneer magic on television in the 1950s, was awarded an MBE for services to magic and psychology.

He is famous for a card trick known as the Berglas effect. Describing it, he said: “It’s a very simple concept, somebody calls a card, somebody calls a number, I don’t touch the cards and the card that you wanted is at the number you wanted – even magicians can’t work it out.

David Berglas with his MBE for services to magic and psychology (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The nice thing about it the ‘Berglas effect’ is it’s now used by magicians to describe anything that’s impossible.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s personal assistant Natasha Archer was made a member of the Royal Victorian Order – an honour which is bestowed by the Queen – during the investiture ceremony.

Ms Archer has the important role of helping with Kate’s style and has travelled around the world with the Cambridges on official tours to help co-ordinate her wardrobe.

Firefighter Kevin Taylor, who has raised more than £100,000 for charities, was awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

The emergency service worker from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “I’ve done everything from car washes to trekking in the Pyrenees and I predominantly raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity, but I have raised money for other charities that help vulnerable people, people with dementia and other causes.

“My daughter has a disability and the Fire Fighters Charity helped me in my early years, so from there I’ve been putting things back and it’s snowballed and become a bit of a passion – so fundraising and helping people has become part of my way of life.”