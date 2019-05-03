The ex-wife of footballer George Best has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Alex Best, 47, was found to be over the limit in Waterhouse Lane close to her home in Kingswood, Surrey, on April 6.

Best, dressed in a black blazer and black trousers, entered a guilty plea to the drink-driving charge at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The court heard Best’s breathalyser reading was 106 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player George Best died of multiple organ failure aged 59 at Cromwell Hospital in west London on November 25 2005, following years of alcohol addiction.

Prosecutor Darren Matravers said a two-vehicle collision took place at about 8pm and he said no-one was injured.

He said a second call was made to police after concerns about whether one of the drivers was “intoxicated or not”.

Mr Matravers said Best, behind the wheel of a Mini Clubman, was “just over three times the legal limit”.

In mitigation, Robin Falvey said: “She is a person who never drinks and drives.”

He said she has “never been in trouble before”.

Mr Falvey said Best had been shopping when she received a phone call from a friend who invited her to come and join them in a pub.

He said she had “what she described as spritzers”, adding: “She realised that she should not drive.”

Mr Falvey pointed out that it was the day of the Grand National and he said Best spent a “considerable amount of time” trying to get a cab, adding that a friend tried too.

“That is when she made the bad mistake and drove,” he said.

Mr Falvey said that when the collision took place, both drivers stopped and exchanged details.

He pointed out that it was Best who contacted police initially.

“She was the one that put her head in the lion’s mouth,” he said.

He added: “It was this defendant who phoned the police. She reported the fact there was an accident.”

Mr Falvey said Best then stopped a car and got the driver to park in front of her to alert other road users.

It was at this point it is believed a second call was made to police to raise concerns about Best.

Mr Falvey said she co-operated throughout and underwent all tests.

“She is absolutely devastated by what has happened,” he said, adding that the consequences will have a “huge impact” on her life.

He said she lives in a remote area and will have to sell the cottage she lives in.

Mr Falvey said Best is unemployed but pointed out that a man sitting at the back of the courtroom is writing a play about George Best and she is a script editor on it.

Best is expected to be sentenced later.