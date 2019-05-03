A police dog flushed out a fugitive who was hiding in an outdoor toilet.

West Midlands Police dog Neon and his handler, Pc Steve Wain, were called to Walsgrave, Coventry, to help track down a man who had rammed a police vehicle.

Officers pulled over a Vauxhall van at around midday on Thursday but moments later the vehicle moved backwards and collided with their patrol car.

Officers set off in pursuit before the driver crashed into a parked car and escaped behind a row of terraced houses.

Video released by the force showed the German Shepherd, one of their longest serving, picking up a scent at an outside toilet where he began barking at the closed door.

“It was Neon’s indication there was a human scent behind the toilet door,” said Pc Wain.

“I gave the warning to come out or I intended to kick the door… and whoever was inside would have come face to face with Neon.

“Wisely, the man chose to step out and was quickly arrested; we then found he’d removed an outer layer of clothing, trousers and a top, and stuffed them down the toilet.”

A 34-year-old man − who gave his address as Morley in Leeds − was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.