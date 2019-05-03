The SNP has taken a council seat from Labour in a Dundee by-election.

Steven Rome was voted in as the member for Dundee North East, giving the party a majority on the local authority.

The by-election was held following the death of the sitting councillor, Labour’s Brian Gordon, in February.

Mr Rome won 1,507 of the first preference votes, ahead of Labour candidate Jim Malone, who polled 1,224.

Steven Rome (SNP) has won the North East by-election. pic.twitter.com/CaufsPG0o1 — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) May 2, 2019

Conservative candidate Robert Lindsay won 271 first preference votes, Michael Taylor of the Scottish Anti-Cuts Coalition polled 91 and the Greens’ Alison Orr won 77.

Turnout was 28.4%.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations, praising a “great result”.

Mr Rome said he is “hugely honoured” to be elected.

He added: “I’m really grateful to everyone – my new colleagues, MPs, MSPs, MEPs and a huge number of activists who put the work in and got this result.”

I'm hugely honoured to be chosen to rep #DundeeNorthEast . I'm really grateful to everyone- my new colleagues, MPs, MSPs, MEPs and a huge number of activists who put the work in and got this result. I knew I was part of a team and I was standing on a fantastic record. #SNPwin https://t.co/vAdbobiaP3 — Steven Rome (@smcrome) May 3, 2019

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said he is “over the moon” with the result and the new councillor will be a “great asset” to the city.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “This is a great result for Steven and his campaign team – he will now join a strong SNP group in who are delivering for people and communities across Dundee.

“Since the start of 2018, the SNP has won 60% of all the council by-elections held across Scotland, with the SNP making the most gains. That’s a truly remarkable feat.

“There’s no doubt that the momentum is now firmly behind the SNP as we head into the EU elections later this month.”