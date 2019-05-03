Prince Charles has shared a stage with Outlander star Sam Heughan on a visit to a music and drama school.

Heughan returned to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, where he trained as an actor, to welcome the prince, who is patron of the RCS.

The pair took front row seats as students performed a scene from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and an energetic piano concertino.

The Duke of Rothesay stands on stage with @SamHeughan during a visit to The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland today. The RCS provides undergrad and postgrad studies across music, drama, modern ballet, production and film for over 1200 students. HRH has been Patron since 2003. pic.twitter.com/7yNM6LH43W — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 3, 2019

Heughan is in Scotland to film series five of Outlander, the hit show in which he stars as lead character Jamie Fraser.

As Charles, who is known as he Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, met the actor, RCS principal Professor Jeffrey Sharkey told the prince: “It’s a good show, there’s lots of royalty in it.”

It was the first trip back to the conservatoire for Heughan, who graduated in 2003.

He said: “It’s full of fond and great memories. It’s been so nice to be welcomed by everyone here. It was a very warm reception.

“It was my first time meeting His Royal Highness and he was so charming and warm, and really interested in the students and the work they do here.

“He speaks very eloquently and is a great supporter of the arts so it’s fantastic that he’s the patron of the conservatoire.”

What an incredible day! It was such an honour to host our Patron, HRH, The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, this morning – shown here with our Principal @jeffreysharkey, @LordProvostGCC, @samheughan, and meeting our students. #RCSRoyalVisit @clarencehouse #likenowhereelse pic.twitter.com/JuyDhZXd4v — Royal Conservatoire (@RCStweets) May 3, 2019

Prof Sharkey said: “I think we gave His Royal Highness a little taste of the excellence across a variety of areas and on his way out he said how impressed he was.

“It was nice also for Sam Heughan to come back to his alma mater.”

Masters students Edyta Mydlowska, 24, and Guoda Indriunaite, 25, admitted they were nervous ahead of their performance of Alexander Rosenblatt’s Concertino on 2 Russian themes for 4 hands.

The musicians from Poland and Lithuania respectively switched places while keeping their fingers on the keys during the dramatic recital.

Ms Mydlowska said: “It was absolutely amazing – a bit stressful at the beginning, but to know that we were playing for the prince, both of us were quite excited.

“We really hope he enjoyed it.”

The prince also visited the Mitchell Library and Dumfries House (Martin Shields/PA)

Charles also met students working on the theatre production Dead Man Walking, based on the book by Sister Helen Prejean.

Poppy Apter, 22, from Edinburgh said: “He was asking about how the teams work and how many people we’ve got on the show.

“We also had a chat about what we’re doing after graduation. I’ve got a job working on the RCS’s musical at the Fringe so I’ll be back again but getting paid this time.

“He clearly had a bit of an idea about what we were all working on so it was nice.”

Charles meets Macmillan volunteers and service users in the Jeffrey Room at the Mitchell Library (Martin Shields/PA)

Earlier on Friday, Charles met trainees on a building skills programme run by the Prince’s Foundation at Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

He also visited the Macmillan Information and Support Programme at the Mitchell Library in Glasgow.

Macmillan Cancer Support, of which Charles is patron, funded the service, which is available in libraries across the city.