The Prince of Wales is to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week during his official visit to the country.

Charles’s trip, from May 7 to May 10, is at the request of the British Government and aims to “demonstrate the depth and breadth of the UK–Germany bilateral relationship and its enduring importance to both countries”, Clarence House said.

The timing of the trip means Charles could be in Germany when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child is born.

The whirlwind tour is the latest in a string of “Brexit diplomacy” visits to Europe by the Royal Family as the UK prepares to leaves the EU.

Charles will meet Angela Merkel during his time in Berlin next week (Michael Sohn/AP)

Charles, who will be accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, will meet Mrs Merkel in Berlin on May 7, and then be introduced to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Clarence House said.

The royals will attend a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift, and be guests at the Queen’s Birthday Party, an annual event hosted by the British Ambassador at his residence in Berlin.

On May 8, Charles and Camilla will spend the day in Leipzig, attending bilateral youth exchange organisation UK-German Connection.

They will also visit St Nicholas Church to meet those who played a role in the Peaceful Revolution which helped bring about an end to the division of Germany in 1989.

The royal couple’s visit comes at the request of the British Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarence House said the couple will be in Munich on May 9 and 10, focusing on “partnerships for green growth, sustainable organic produce and economic co-operation”.

Camilla will also meet women who have suffered domestic abuse, as part of her commitment to support survivors of domestic violence in the UK and overseas.

The couple will also visit a local tavern to meet a dance group for the elderly.

They will also join key political, business and cultural figures at a dinner hosted by the Bavarian minister-president, at the historic Residenz, and the visit will end with a trip to see local produce at an organic farm.