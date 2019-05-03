The son of murdered prison officer David Black has been elected in the Mid Ulster Council.

Kyle Black ran as a candidate for the DUP in the Carntogher electoral ward.

His father, David 52, died following a motorway drive-by shooting in Co Armagh in November 2012 while on his way to work.

A republican organisation calling itself the IRA said it carried out the murder.

Kyle celebrated with family as he was unveiled as the first candidate returned in his District Electoral Area (DEA).

He said he was “over the moon and ecstatic” to be elected, adding that his thoughts were also with his father.

“It’s something I think of every single day,” he said.

“It’s been a big part of my drive as to do what I’m doing now. The reason why I got involved in politics is that I want to play my part in moving Northern Ireland towards being a truly peaceful society that thrives economically, culturally and socially and offers opportunities.”

He said that by getting involved in politics he could give back to his community.

Speaking to Radio Ulster, he said: “(My dad) was a huge influence on my life and he moulded me into the man I am today.

“He was a man of principle, a man of great moral integrity and if I can live up to half the man he was I will be doing well.

“He was a fantastic man and anybody that did know him would be able to testify that.

“If I had of reacted differently (to his murder) that would have been understandable.

“However, my family had no control over what happened to us but we have control over what I do and what we do and out of absolutely devastating consequences, that will impact our lives forever, I felt that out of that I would try and do something positive and put something back into the community.

“I felt it was something good to be able to do for the people in the local area.

“I can’t change what happened but I will create my own identity in who am I.

“I want to make Northern Ireland a better place for everyone to live in.”

He also welcomed the election of the DUP’s first openly gay candidate.

Alison Bennington will serve on the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“I believe that individuals should be elected on the basis of their merit and their personal capabilities,” Kyle added.