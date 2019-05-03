An order restricting the reporting of evidence in the trial of two boys charged with the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been lifted for all but one publisher.

It comes after Mr Justice Paul McDermott ordered a temporary ban on media outlets telling jurors that he was restricting the publication of evidence as a matter of law.

All other media outlets will now be able continue to report on the trial as a result of the variation.

The decision follows a sitting of the Central Criminal Court on Friday evening.

Speaking to the jury on Friday morning, Mr Justice McDermott apologised for a delay in proceedings after an issue arose in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

“There has been considerable media coverage of this case and none of that is relevant to your deliberations, it’s irrelevant and you must ignore it,” he said.

“It’s my duty to maintain the integrity of this process.

“I want to remind you that your verdict to decide the matter is in relation to exclusively what you hear here.”

Mr Justice McDermott repeated that any decision the jury reached must be in accordance with evidence heard in court “and nothing more”.

The court heard previously that the 14-year-old’s naked body was found in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin, days after she went missing in May last year.

Two boys are standing trial for her murder.

Boy A has pleaded not guilty to the murder and sexual assault “involving serious violence” of the schoolgirl.

Boy B has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The boys cannot be identified because of their age.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.