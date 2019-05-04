Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a rally in support of independence after campaigners marched through Glasgow.

The All Under One Banner event set off from Kelvingrove Park at 1.30pm and passed through the city before finishing at Glasgow Green for a rally.

Some people joined in with the crowds of marchers waving Saltires as the event passed along the city streets.

Police estimated that 30-35,000 people were at Glasgow Green for the rally, where a number of speakers and musical acts appeared on a stage in the park.

Marchers waved Saltires as they passed through the city streets (Lesley Martin/PA)

First Bus said it would endeavour to keep a service running within the city centre throughout the afternoon but warned there will be disruption and diversions to services.

Traffic management was also be in place around the M8, with the closure of the westbound carriageway from the junction 15 on-slip at Townhead and a lane closure in place through to junction 18 off-slip at Charing Cross.

A kilted Stormtrooper joined the march which took place on Star Wars Day (Lesley Marin/PA)

An organiser for the All Under One Banner event said: “The people of Scotland demand that Scotland regains full independence from London rule and so we march in our tens of thousands at Glasgow this Saturday to declare this so, and to state that it is we the people who are in charge, not the English parliament 500 miles away.

“Scotland is on the rise and the end of the UK is nigh as we are taking our country back, and we are taking it now.”