A charter plane travelling from Cuba to north Florida ended up in a river at the end of a runway, officials said.

A news release from the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, a military airport eight miles south of Jacksonville, said a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St Johns River on Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit had responded to assist.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials said everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for, with 21 adults taken to local hospitals in good condition.

A photo posted by deputies showed a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.