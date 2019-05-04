A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenage girl in a Wiltshire town.

Emergency services were called to a residential address in Springfield Drive, Calne, on Friday afternoon but despite the efforts of medics, the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy, who police said is known to the girl, was arrested later on Friday in the Chippenham area on suspicion of murder. He is in custody.

We've launched a murder inquiry following the death of a teenager in Calne yesterday. A 17yr old male has been arrested & is in custody. Our communities in Calne are likely to see significant police activity over the weekend. Full statement here: https://t.co/Ijgx0rywS1 pic.twitter.com/h7XTBwi3JS — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) May 4, 2019

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and formally identify the girl will be held on Saturday.

Superintendent Conway Duncan said: “The thoughts of everyone at Wiltshire Police are with the family of the victim at what must be a devastating time for them.

“They are receiving support from specially-trained officers and we will continue to do everything we can to help them come to terms with what has happened.

“This investigation is still in its early stages but I would like to reassure the local community that a robust police response was launched yesterday and will continue in the days to come.

“People in Calne are likely to see a significant police presence in the area over the weekend as our enquiries progress.”

Calne is a small town of about 17,000 people, according to 2011 census data.

It sits 33 miles from Bristol and is less than 20 miles away from Bath.