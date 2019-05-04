A farmer who objected to how Rihanna was dressed as she filmed a music video in his field has lost his council seat.

Alan Graham, of the Democratic Unionist Party, hit headlines across the world after intervening as the singer wore a skimpy outfit while filming a video for her 2011 hit We Found Love.

Mr Graham said at the time he did not “believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain”.

Alan Graham said Rihanna had been ‘gracious and respectful’ (DUP/PA)

But he said he had not halted the filming, adding that Rihanna had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke, and they had “parted company on good terms”.

Carry On and EastEnders star Barbara Windsor spoke out in support of Mr Graham’s stance, commenting at the time: “I don’t blame him. How old is he? Does he need that at his time of life, seeing Rihanna taking her top off? He doesn’t.”

Mr Graham has been a councillor on Ards and North Down Council for several terms.

He is known for his conservative views and last year objected to a proposal to light up Bangor Town Hall in the rainbow colours for a Pride event.

The DUP veteran lost his council seat on Saturday morning to Alliance Party representative Scott Wilson.