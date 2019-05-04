A woman who was injured during a traditional May Day celebration in Cornwall has died.

Emergency services were called at around 7.35pm on Wednesday after Laura Smallwood, 34, collapsed and became unresponsive.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the streets of Padstow to mark the centuries-old Obby Oss event.

Mrs Smallwood, from Padstow, was resuscitated and airlifted to Derriford Hospital with a serious neck injury.

She died in hospital on Saturday morning. Her family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Paul Norlund, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Laura’s family at this very sad time.

“We continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry to establish how Laura sustained her injuries.

“At this time, we would like to hear from any witnesses and anyone with information, particularly anyone with any relevant mobile phone or camera footage taken around the event.”

The Obby Oss event sees dancers parade through the town with stylised recreations of two horses – the Old and Blue Ribbon Osses.

They are accompanied by drummers and triangle and accordion players.

Police previously said they were investigating reports that Mrs Smallwood may have been struck by the Obby Oss.

The Blue Ribbon Obby Oss was examined and returned, with the Health and Safety Executive informed.

It is also believed that Mrs Smallwood may have been assaulted by another woman earlier in the evening.

Anybody with information or footage is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting log number 116 of 01/05/19.