Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a rally in support of Scottish independence after campaigners marched through Glasgow.
The All Under One Banner event set off from Kelvingrove Park at 1.30pm and passed through the city before finishing at Glasgow Green for a rally.
Police estimated that 30,000-35,000 people were at Glasgow Green for the rally, where a number of speakers and musical acts appeared on a stage in the park.
