A man who woke up to find an intruder standing in his bedroom holding a knife was left “extremely shaken” by the ordeal, police have said.

The PSNI has launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary at a house in the Sunnyside Street area of Belfast.

At about 3.45am on Sunday, the man awoke to find the intruder standing in the room. He asked for money and then fled the scene with a sum of cash and an Apple watch.

A woman was also in the house at the time of the incident. Neither were injured, however they were both left extremely shaken by their ordeal.

Detective Sergeant Maguire has appealed to anyone who may have noticed someone acting suspiciously in the area of Sunnyside Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They are asked to contact PSNI at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.