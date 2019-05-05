A teenage girl killed in the Wiltshire town of Calne has been named as Ellie Gould.

Ellie, 17, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a house in Springfield Drive at 3.15pm on Friday.

Wiltshire Police detained a 17-year-old boy, who was known to Ellie, in the nearby town of Chippenham later that afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of murdering Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School, and remains in custody.

A police officer on Springfield Drive on Saturday (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

A force spokesman said inquiries continue to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Ellie’s death.

Superintendent Conway Duncan said: “Our thoughts remain with Ellie’s family, her friends and schoolmates.

“Ellie’s family will continue to receive support from specially trained officers and we are aware that her fellow pupils are being encouraged to seek support being organised by Hardenhuish School.

“We fully appreciate the level of shock, anxiety and upset in and around Calne and Chippenham and our officers are continuing to progress their inquiries as swiftly and diligently as possible.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our communities in Calne for the support and patience they have shown our officers as they undertake their inquiries.”

UPDATE: The teenager who died in Calne on Friday has been identified as 17-yr-old Ellie Gould. Our thoughts are with Ellie's family & friends at this difficult time. Update on the investigation here: https://t.co/4lTSoNFSOI pic.twitter.com/ZftIZwgX6j — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) May 5, 2019

The force released a picture of Ellie, chosen by her family, who have asked for privacy.

In a statement, Hardenhuish School said: “The Hardenhuish community is shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ellie Gould.

“Ellie was a talented, popular and much-loved member of our school community who will be dearly missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Ellie’s family at this devastating time.

“We recognise that the coming days and months will be difficult for us all and we are determined to support each other with the help of our partner agencies.

“Further details of this support will be shared directly with our pupils and parents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log number 176 on May 3.