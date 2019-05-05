Hundreds of people have gathered in Brussels this weekend to attend the European Tram Driver Championship 2019, as the city celebrates 150 years of tram travel.

It is the eighth instalment of the championship, which includes events such as relay races and “tram bowling” – the footage for which has gone viral online.

Scottish teacher Dannielle White has lived in Belgium for eight years and filmed the “fantastic” and “quirky” contest’s bowling event, which she said was attended by around 300 people.

“This is typical of the unique and quirky nature of the place,” Mrs White told the Press Association.

“Fantastic to see such a quirky Europe-wide event, but definitely one of the stranger things to witness!”

The 40-year-old said around 300 people were in attendance for the bowling event.

The home team, the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB), won the overall contest, with teams from Moscow in Russia and Oradea in Romania taking second and third respectively.

The individual awards were won by Laurence Meert from Brussels in the female category, with 1930 points across all disciplines, while Tiabo Ferreira from Luxembourg won the male category with 2,450 points.

Britain was represented by a team from Manchester, who took seventh spot with 2,650 points.

Meanwhile, the Dublin team from the Republic of Ireland came 20th out of 25 teams, garnering 1,420 points.