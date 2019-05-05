Police are investigating after a car was deliberately set on fire in a driveway.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Hawthorn Drive, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire at around 2.45am on Sunday.

The red coloured Audi A3 was completely burnt out in the blaze.

Police are treating the incident as wilful fire raising and appealed for information.

Detective Constable David Williamson at Coatbridge CID said: “Setting fires deliberately is extremely reckless and dangerous and thankfully this time no one was injured.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Hawthorn Drive around this time and may have seen a person or persons acting suspiciously.

“I’d also like to speak to the occupant or occupants of a red coloured car that stopped nearby. This car has been captured on CCTV and I urge them to contact police immediately.

“Anyone with information or anyone with dash-cam footage that could help our enquiries should contact police at Coatbridge via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0689 of 5 May 2019.”

Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.