A man has died and another was left seriously injured after a car “deliberately” hit pedestrians in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 52-year-old man died in hospital on Sunday afternoon after being run over in Leytonstone in the early hours.

A 32-year-old man remains in hospital, where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene on High Road at around 12.40am and officers have urged anybody with any information to come forward.

A murder investigation has been launched and Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “At this early stage, it appears that this was a deliberate act by the driver of the car.

“There had been an altercation in the street prior to this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police.”