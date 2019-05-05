A man has died and another was left seriously injured after a car “deliberately” hit pedestrians in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
The 52-year-old man died in hospital on Sunday afternoon after being run over in Leytonstone in the early hours.
A 32-year-old man remains in hospital, where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene on High Road at around 12.40am and officers have urged anybody with any information to come forward.
A murder investigation has been launched and Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “At this early stage, it appears that this was a deliberate act by the driver of the car.
“There had been an altercation in the street prior to this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police.”
