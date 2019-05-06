Two men died and a third was seriously injured in three separate crashes on Sunday.

A 26-year-old came off his motorcycle in Glasgow, and a car driver, 27, was killed when he crashed into a tree in Fife.

A 35-year-old man is in hospital after a crash in Aberdeen.

No other vehicles were involved in any of the incidents.

The Glasgow crash happened when the biker struck a kerb and lost control of his black 125cc KSR Moto in Govan Road at around 5pm.

In Fife, a van driver contacted police after discovering a red Vauxhall Corsa that had left the road between Cluny and Kinglassie and hit a tree.

The incident is believed to have happened between 1am and 5.45am on Sunday, around half a mile south of the junction with the B921.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn said: “I wish to take this opportunity to extend Police Scotland’s sympathies to the family of the driver, and our investigation to determine exactly what happened during this incident are ongoing.

“Anyone who was on the B922 during the early morning of Sunday and can provide us with any relevant information should contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if you believe your vehicle’s dash-cam footage may have captured this collision then please also get in touch.”

In Aberdeen, a 35-year-old man was travelling on the road between Kirkbrae, Cults, and Kingswells on Sunday when his Vauxhall Corsa crashed at around 6.10pm.

He suffered serious injuries and is being treated in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.