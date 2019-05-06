Several people are believed to have been hurt when a wall collapsed at a farm.

The incident happened on an estate in the Falkirk area just after 10am on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed.

“The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

“Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

“Operations control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area and firefighters currently remain in attendance.”