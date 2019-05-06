Southern regions of the UK were fortunate to enjoy mild spring weather on Monday, while residents in the North faced unsettled conditions.

A women’s Morris dancing troupe welcomed May with a traditional performance marking Lewes Garland Day.

The Knots of May danced down the high street in the East Sussex town, and took centre-stage at the historic Lewes Castle.

Ladies from The Knots of May dance down the high street during Lewes Garland Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Celebrations continued at Lewes Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Residents north of the border were less lucky on the weather front, with the Scottish Highlands seeing lows of minus 1C overnight.

But the wet and chilly conditions failed to deter these visitors to Edinburgh.

A photo opportunity at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tourists on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile brave the cold and rain (Jane Barlow/PA)

Braving the elements at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

The weather divide was also evident in the North East, with Whitley Bay residents determined to enjoy the day off.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)