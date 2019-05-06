The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby son weighing 7lbs 3oz and mother and child are doing well.

Speaking from Windsor, proud father the Duke of Sussex said: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy.”

4.20pm:

A town crier was spreading cheer at Windsor.

4.15pm:

A framed notice of birth will go on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace following the birth, the palace announced.

4.05pm:

Bookmaker Coral has revealed odds of 12-1 for Harry and Meghan’s son to win a Nobel prize.

He is also 100-1 to land an Oscar, 200-1 to play football for England and 250-1 to become the US President.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Despite him only being a few hours old, punters are already rushing in to back the new royal baby to go on to achieve various things in his life, most notably win a Nobel prize, given how important charity work is to his parents.

“There may be a debate in the future about who the child will represent at sport, if good enough, when he is older, while we have taken bets on him becoming prime minister in he UK and the US president.”

He is 100-1 to become the British prime minister, and 500-1 to become the monarch, and only 6-1 to have a UK number one single.

4pm

Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer wished them well.

Really very lovely news today – many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family….) — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 6, 2019

3.57pm:

3.55pm:

TV crews flocked to Windsor on news of the birth.

3.42pm:

Former prime minister David Cameron congratulated Harry and Meghan.

Heartfelt congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Such wonderful and happy news! Sending love and very best wishes — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) May 6, 2019

3.40pm:

Watch: The Duke of Sussex said he was “absolutely thrilled”.

3.35pm:

The happy news also drew well-wishers to Buckingham Palace.

3.28pm:

Watch: Royal baby first appearances through the years

3.26pm:

Royal fans gathered at Windsor to celebrate.

3.20pm:

3.18pm:

Harry could not stop beaming after giving his hastily arranged live public announcement about the birth of his son.

Off camera he looked relaxed and was understandably in a very good mood but confessed to missing out on rest, saying: “I’ve had about two hours’ sleep.”

3.15pm:

They were swiftly followed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who officiated at their wedding almost a year ago.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy. May God bless the new family with love, health and happiness. #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/KmVV9mWpEB — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) May 6, 2019

3.10pm:

Prime Minister Theresa May was among the politicians congratulating Harry and Meghan.

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they're all doing well. #royalbaby — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 6, 2019

The birth of a baby is a joyful occasion – congratulations to Harry and Meghan 👶 https://t.co/VbXUitWuSZ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 6, 2019

Congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their boy. Absolutely wonderful news! #royalbaby (As Home Secretary, contrary to speculation, I didn’t attend the birth! 🙂) — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) May 6, 2019

3.02pm:

3pm:

The Duke of Sussex said he was ‘so incredibly proud’ of his wife (Steve Parsons/PA)

2.57pm:

Harry added: “I haven’t been at many births.

“This is definitely my first birth – it was amazing, absolutely incredible.

“I’m so incredibly proud of my wife.

“And as every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing.

“But this little thing is absolutely to-die-for so I’m absolutely over the moon.”

2.55pm:

Harry said the couple were “still thinking about names” for their son.

He said: “The baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it.

“That’s the next bit.”

He said he planned to make another announcement in two days’ time “so everyone can see the baby”.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

2.53pm:

Proud father: The Duke of Sussex makes the announcement (Steve Parsons/PA)

2.50pm:

A beaming Harry said: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled.

“We’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

2.40pm:

2.35pm:

Speaking from Windsor, the Duke of Sussex said: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy.”

2.30pm:

Buckingham Palace statement:

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

“The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

“The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The name of the baby, which is seventh in line to the throne, will be announced at a later date.