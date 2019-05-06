An overjoyed Duke of Sussex described how his baby boy “is absolutely to-die-for” as he announced that he and the Duchess of Sussex had welcomed a son.

Media set up camp at Windsor (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A thrilled Harry, speaking on camera at Windsor Castle’s Royal Mews, revealed that Meghan had given birth early on Monday morning and it was the “most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined”.

The duke arrives to make the announcement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The seventh in line to the throne baby boy – an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – arrived at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

Talking to the assembled media (Steve Parsons/PA)

Crowds and media converged on Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace to share in the joy of the baby news.

TV crews set up in front of the castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Toasting the new royal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
High spirits all round (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Buckingham Palace was also a focus for celebrations (Yui Mok/PA)
A town crier delivers the good news (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
In fine voice (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
An official notice in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Footmen Stephen Kelly and Sarah Thompson bring out the easel (Yui Mok/PA)
People gather outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)