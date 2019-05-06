Here’s a look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby and pregnancy in their own words, and the words of others:

– The birth announcement

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.” – Harry announcing the birth.

The Duke of Sussex speaking at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there.” – Harry on labour.

“I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I’m just over the moon.” – Harry’s love for his wife and newborn son.

“Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs. The baby weighs 7lb 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.” – The official announcement from Buckingham Palace.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.” – Buckingham Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.” – @SussexRoyal Instagram.

– The congratulations



“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time.” – Prime Minister Theresa May.

“As Home Secretary, contrary to speculation, I didn’t attend the birth!” – Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

“Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can’t wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby” – Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States.

Harry and former first lady Michelle Obama (Chris Jackson/PA)

“Really very lovely news today – many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family….)” – Earl Spencer, Harry’s uncle and Diana, Princess of Wales’s brother.

– The plans ahead of the birth

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.” – Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to celebrate as a family of three first (Chris Jackson/PA)

– Thanks on behalf of Baby Sussex

“Whether a $5 donation, £1,000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.” – @SussexRoyal Instagram post about the public raising money in the baby’s name.

– Meghan

“I’m feeling very pregnant.” – The duchess on a visit to the Royal Variety care home in Twickenham in December.

The Duchess of Sussex meets head chef Stuart Jones during a visit to the Royal Variety Charity’s Brinsworth House (Geoff Pugh/PA)

“End of April, early May. One of my friends was saying she was five weeks early, so you can never really gauge … when it’s ready. We’re ready. We’re so excited.” – Meghan about her due date on a trip to Birkenhead.

“You’re a fat lady.” – Care home resident Peggy McEachrom to Meghan during a visit to the animal charity Mayhew. The duchess laughed and replied “I’ll take it”.

“I don’t, I promise you – no – we’re going to be surprised.” – Meghan on not knowing whether the baby is going to be a boy or a girl.

“Everyone has a strong opinion on this.” – The duchess on the sex of the baby.

Meghan has said Harry will be a ‘fantastic father’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“He’s going to make a fantastic father.” – Meghan about Harry.

“He’s going to be a good daddy.” – The duchess about her husband at the Endeavour Fund Awards in February.

“We’re nearly there!” – Meghan at the reception marking the 50th anniversary of the Prince of Wales’s investiture.

“‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism’ … I loved that – boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that’s the case.” – Meghan quoting a Netflix documentary about feminism on International Women’s Day.

– Harry

“From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here.” – Harry during a visit to the Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand.

Harry during a visit to Abel Tasman National Park where he spoke about the ‘little bump’ (Paul Edwards/PA)

“As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation.” – The duke at a Commonwealth Youth Roundtable meeting in January.

“There’s a heavy baby in there.” – Harry at a reception at the Endeavour Fund Awards when Meghan was seven months’ pregnant.

Meghan at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards where Harry joked: ‘There’s a heavy baby in there’ (Tolga Akmen/PA)

“You’re pregnant? Is it mine?” – Harry jokes with Meghan during their trip to Morocco after being congratulated on the pregnancy.

“He was so excited and happy about the baby. He was asking about her sleeping. I think he’s worried about that, if the baby sleeps at night time.” – Maria Ahmad after meeting Harry with her three-month-old daughter Naz at the YMCA South Ealing.

Harry meets three-month-old baby Naz and her mother Maria Ahmad at the YMCA (Adrian Dennis/PA)

– The Duchess of Cambridge

“It’s such a special time to have more kiddies – and a cousin for George and Charlotte and Louis, so it will be really special.” – Kate about the royal baby during a trip to Leicester.

The Duchess of Cambridge greeting well-wishers during a visit to the University of Leicester (Phil Noble/PA)

– The Queen

“Closer to home, it’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied.” – The Queen in her 2018 Christmas Day message.

The Queen mentioned Harry and Meghan’s baby in her Christmas Day broadcast (John Stillwell/PA)

– Kensington Palace announcing the pregnancy

“Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.” – The official announcement of Meghan’s pregnancy in October.

– On the Royal Tour

“We have to try to pace her. We have to make sure she is well paced and not overdoing it. She had a very late night last night. She wants to do everything, but Prince Harry is encouraging her to pace herself.” – A royal source about Meghan in Australia during the couple’s overseas tour.

– George Clooney

“They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified. She’s a woman who is seven months’ pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. And we’ve seen how that ends.” – The actor on the treatment of Meghan.

George Clooney, with wife Amal, compared the treatment of Meghan to that of Diana, Princess of Wales (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Thomas Markle

“I’m certainly hoping that everything goes well and they produce a beautiful baby and I’ll get to see a little Meghan or little Harry … I think she’ll make a great mum.” – Meghan’s father on Good Morning Britain.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE ’We’re family. Please reach out to me.’ Meghan Markle’s father Thomas says he tries to reach out to his daughter every day but hasn’t had a response.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 | #GMB pic.twitter.com/o4VgU96SGD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 17, 2018

“There has to be a place for me, I’m her father – and I will be the grandfather to her children. I’m here. She knows it and I reach out to her and I need her to reach back to me.”- Thomas Markle on his role as a grandfather and his rift with Meghan.