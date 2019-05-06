Windsor town centre was filled with fans celebrating the birth of Meghan and Harry’s baby.

Official Town Cryer Chris Brown, 51, from Windsor, proclaimed the good news in the shadow of Windsor Castle, surrounded by dozens of people eager to hear him bellow out details of the baby’s arrival.

He told the crowds: “On behalf of his worshipful the mayor, the corporation and the people of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, it is my honour to congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of a baby boy.

“We welcome this new addition to our Windsor family and wish him long life, health and above all happiness.

“God save the Queen.”

Mr Brown said afterwards: “It’s another wonderful day, we’ve got a royal family that’s growing and they are a Windsor family.”

Royal fan Anne Daley, 63, from Cardiff, was carrying two novelty balloons to celebrate the birth, one in the shape of a pram and the other an inflatable mixed race baby.

She said: “I thought the baby might arrive today and we got here very early on and we are elated and over the moon.

“It’s just amazing, I didn’t think we would be here in Windsor for the royal wedding and then almost a year later be celebrating the birth of Harry and Megan’s baby – it’s just tremendous.”

She predicted the couple might choose an American name for their son suggesting Marvin, after the Motown legend Marvin Gaye.

Fellow monarchy fan John Loughrey, 64, Has been camping on the streets of Windsor in just a sleeping bag since May 1, waiting for news of the royal birth.

He said: “We’ve been drinking champagne to celebrate the royal baby’s arrival, I’m going to have fish and chips followed by American apple pie.

“Harry is going to be happier then he’s ever been before because his life is fulfilled – his got his dream to have a family.”