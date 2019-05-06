An organiser of a pro-independence march in Glasgow has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Mandeep Singh, 39, who headed the All Under One Banner event, said on social media he had been reported in connection with section 65 of the Civic Government Act 1982.

It is related to conditions set for the event by Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland.

The procession on Saturday was supposed to gather at Kelvingrove Park at 10am and begin heading towards Glasgow Green at 11am.

However, crowds did not set off until about 1.30pm.

The force estimated up to 35,000 people were at the rally, where a number of speakers and musical acts appeared on a stage in the park.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 39-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal for failing to comply with conditions imposed on a procession.”