The estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex has offered his congratulations to the royal couple on the news of their firstborn’s safe arrival.

Thomas Markle, whose relationship with daughter Meghan was put under strain after he conducted a series of media interviews about her, said he hoped the baby would “serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honour”.

Former TV lighting director Mr Markle told The Sun: “I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well.

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.

“God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

Mr Markle’s relationship with his daughter deteriorated after he allegedly staged paparazzi photos of himself days before his daughter was due to marry Harry last year.

He missed the wedding due to heart surgery, and previously claimed that the pair barely spoke.

He has made public appeals, including during an interview on Good Morning Britain, for his daughter to get in touch with him.